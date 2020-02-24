The city of Ingram is seeking an injunction against eight property owners and a business for violating an ordinance requiring connection to the city’s sewer line.
The filing was made in the 198th Judicial District and seeks compliance from Mark B. Hensley, Julie G. Hensley, Mark Hensley Sr., Rocky Hawkins, Daniel Hawkins, Terry W. Hise, Twanda Brown, David Britton Jr. and Hawkins Ward Enterprises LLC.
The injunction asks for financial penalties to be assessed for those who continue to defy the city’s ordinance — fines from $1,000 to $5,000 per day for continued violation.
Britton and Rocky Hawkins are among four candidates seeking two open seats in the city council election slated for May 2. Brown is a former council member.
This is the latest in the ongoing battle between the city of Ingram and a handful of residents, some of whom have been critical of the city’s handling of the wastewater system, for which the city has received about $10 million in federal and state grants and loans. The city has been adamant that the sewer development is in the best interests of the whole community, and makes the city safer from pollution.
On Nov. 20, the city won in the Fourth Court of Appeals against Brown, who had countersued the city by alleging the city had used an unlicensed subcontractor who performed shoddy work and falsely claimed he’d connected her property to the wastewater system.
The victory in the appeals court cleared the way for the city’s actions last Friday.
Some of the residents in the lawsuit have argued they have sufficient services with existing septic tanks on their property, while others said they are willing to connect, as long as they are not required to pay thousands dollars in system access and tap fees.
Those fees are imposed on properties deemed non-residential properties.
Austin attorney Roger Gordon, who represents the defendants, has argued the fees have not been imposed equally. He also represents Ole Ingram Grocery owner John Sheffield in a municipal case, although Sheffield was acquitted years ago under the same ordinance and settled with the city in federal court.
The city's recent filing and promise of injunction came days after Gordon sent a discovery request to the city asking for all agreements between the city and certain property owners who had not connected to the wastewater system within the time window specified by the ordinance. The existence of unwritten, verbal agreements between city staff and at least one property owner was disclosed in a deposition of Mark Bosma and in comments made in court by attorney Ilse Bailey, who represents the city.
One of the properties, Ole Ingram Social Club, 210 TX-39, was not connected, even though it is, or was, a TABC-licensed bar, and no one lives there. This property’s owner, Diamond 4LP, has more than two dozen properties in the Ingram area valued more than $2 million. The city filed a response in municipal court to Gordon’s request, and to his allegations that some property owners were given special treatment.
The city has used almost $10 million in grants and loans to connect 643 residential properties and 89 nonresidential properties to the wastewater system, according to information from the USDA’s rural development office in Temple.
The case involving Britton, Brown and the Hawkinses could be heard by Judge Rex Emmerson on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.