Two men with addresses in a Center Point trailer park were accused of felony assault and violating United States immigration law.
Esteban Botello-Duran, 30, and Abel Botello-Duran, 35, were jailed June 8 by sheriff’s deputies and accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
