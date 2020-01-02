More than 60 people plunged down a 38-foot tall slide into the winter-chilled Guadalupe River on Wednesday to raise money for a good cause: The Hill Country Youth Ranch, which for 42 years has housed children abandoned by their families or removed by the state due to abuse or neglect.
As part of the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Mo-Ranch, each slider-participant was called on to raise at least $25, and by the end of the afternoon event, about $67,000 had been raised for the ranch’s Children’s Fund, which helps pay for basic kid experiences like birthday parties, allowances and field trips.
“The youth ranch made such a difference in my life,” said Leticia O. Chacon, a local nurse who lived at the ranch in the 1980s before being reunited with her family.
This was Chacon’s first year taking the plunge, which she indicated she was happy to do if it benefited her old home.
“We always try to give back, because I know how much of a difference that made for me,” Chacon said.
She spoke of the welcoming, family atmosphere at the ranch. Unlike so many children raised in difficult circumstances, Chacon was able to break the cycle, joining the U.S. Army out of high school before becoming a police officer for Balcones Heights. She obtained her LVN certification at Schreiner University, then became an RN. She is in the process of obtaining her BSN at the university, said her wife, Erica O. Chacon, who was at the Polar Bear Plunge as well.
Chacon adopted a relative’s son, who might otherwise be at the ranch or in foster care. Chacon also has served as a house parent at the youth ranch.
“There are not very many places that have the continuum of care as we do,” said Jay Kelley, who chairs the board tasked with ensuring the financial security of the youth ranch.
Kelley referred to the ranch’s on-site mental health services that allow children dealing with psychological trauma to remain in the peaceful atmosphere of the ranch. Some of the children who have stayed at the ranch have been through some of the worst things imaginable, such as witnessing the murder of a parent by another parent.
“Everybody deserves a chance in life, and we gotta give these children a chance,” Kelley said. One of his tasks on the board is to help ensure the ranch has a sufficient endowment to continue operating without help from the state or federal governments, which he worries may someday limit the ranch’s ability to offer faith-based services. Kelley said faith in God plays a powerful role in recovering from trauma — a type of healing the ranch encourages.
The ranch’s chaplain, Jonah Priour, who also took the plunge on Wednesday, won the award that day for best costume, having descended the slide dressed as Max, King of the Wild Things. His father, Gary Priour, founded the youth ranch 42 years ago.
“There are hundreds of people who call my dad ‘Dad’ and call the ranch their home,” Jonah Priour said as he waited in line to take the plunge. “I get to see people who babysat me come back to visit the ranch with their kids.”
Jonah Priour said the goal of the youth ranch is to help end the cycle of abuse that can persist in a family for generations.
Dec. 31, 2019, was his father’s last day as executive director, although Gary Priour will serve on a board of trustees. Incoming executive director Krystle Ramsay spent her first day on the job taking the plunge. She won that day’s award for most funds raised, having raised more than $6,000.
“I have been afforded the opportunity to be part of the HCYR Family for 14 years,” said Ramsay in the days before the event. “I have loved every minute and would do anything in my power to ensure our ‘HCYR Littles’ have the life they were meant to have.
Several other people who took this year’s plunge included youth ranch staff, former residents and current residents. Among them was Skyler Cleveland, who lives at the ranch now.
“It’s a great place to be,” Cleveland said as she waited for her turn to take the plunge. “I try to help out the family.”
Erin L. Schultz said her plunge Wednesday was her third. She said this year the water wasn’t as cold as her first time, when it was enough to knock the breath from her lungs and stiffen her legs. But she’s kept coming back; Schultz said her time spent as a combat paratrooper specialist for the U.S. Army gave her a taste for speed.
“I love these things,” Schultz said during a pause between cheering for other plungers. “Anything that produces endorphins, I’m doing it. I think everyone should do it, it’s a great way to start the new year.”
