The Point Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” by Washington Irving, Oct. 7-23, on the indoor Elizabeth Huth-Coates Theatre stage. The cast includes, seated, from left, J. Clemmons, Gavin Wienke and Prari Blair. Standing, from left, are Serenity Lewis-Lockhart, Lyla Lockhart, Linda McBroom, Laura King and Tommy Beaver, Brandin Newton, Ken DeZarn, Emily DeZarn, James Karthauser, Kinley Starr, River Wellborn and Jason Rittimann.
INGRAM — “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will live again at the Point Theatre, as the Halloween classic is presented in the indoor Elizabeth Huth-Coates Theatre from Oct. 7-23. The 17-person cast will bring the somnolent little village of Sleepy Hollow and the legend of Ichabod Crane to life for eight performances, including two Sunday matinee showings.
Crane, played by Jason Rittimann, a slightly goofy school teacher, moves to the village of Sleepy Hollow and is immediately taken by the lovely and coquettish Katrina, portrayed by Prari Blair.
