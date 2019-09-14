The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas will conduct a general meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Schreiner University’s Cailloux Campus Activity Center. Dinner at a League table is available at the Schreiner Diner at 5 p.m., and anyone planning to attend the meeting is welcome — no reservation is necessary. The diner offers a salad bar, pizza and pasta, a main entrée, dessert and beverage. The Lion’s Den inside the activity center is open as an alternative for beverages.
The meeting space is the River Room, with socializing beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m.
The September meeting focus will be on plans for the upcoming year: voter registration, VOTE411.org, distributing the Voter Guides, organizing candidate forums and getting out the vote for the next election.
LWV-Hill Country will host Eileen McMurrer, executive administrator of the League of Women Voters of Texas, with information about the League initiative for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Meetings of the League of Women Voters are open to the public, and men and women are welcome to attend. No reservation is needed to attend this meeting.
LWV-Hill Country Texas has members and events in four counties: Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie and Kerr.
Visit lwvhillcountrytexas.org for more information or contact president@lwv
