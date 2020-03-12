Two vehicles were reported burglarized recently, and a handgun and video game system were missing.
A man told police someone entered his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway and stole a handgun, described as a Beretta 92 FS Compact chambered in 9mm.
“There was no sign of forced entry and no reason to believe the vehicle was locked,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, in an email.
The vehicle was parked in the 500 block of East Lane. The burglary is believed to have occurred between March 7 and the morning of March 8.
Another vehicle was reported burglarized less than half a mile away, in the 1500 block of Glen Road, where someone told police a Nintendo Wii Switch was missing from the back seat of a vehicle. The incident was reported the same day as the first vehicle burglary, and the cases are being treated as one.
The complainant in the Glen Road case reported the vehicle was locked. However, there was no sign of forced entry and the lock did not appear to have been tampered with, Lamb said in the email.
“The Kerrville Police Department urges the public to lock their vehicles, even in their driveways, and remove any valuables from their vehicles overnight,” Lamb said.
