Several people have been arrested recently on accusations of driving while intoxicated.
In the most serious case, a man is accused of committing DWI while having already been convicted of DWI at least twice before.
In a June 3 email, Kerrville Police Department spokesman Chuck Bocock said the investigation began about 11:30 a.m. June 2, when a Kerrville officer stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of Junction Highway and made contact with the driver. The driver failed a sobriety test and was arrested on suspicion of felony DWI.
“The driver refused to provide a blood specimen, so the officer obtained a search warrant, and a blood specimen was obtained,” Bocock said. “This case is being forwarded to the 216th District Court.”
According to jail records, the accused driver is Vincent James Mejia, born 1969. The man has at least two previous misdemeanor DWI convictions, meaning his third-charge is a felony under state law.
Others recently arrested on accusations of misdemeanor DWI include:
Anthony Hernandez, of Kerrville, who was born in 1998 ,arrested by KPD on May 28. He was released May 28 on a $1,000 bond.
James Adham Edwards, of Kerrville, born in 1984, arrested by KPD on June 2. He was released June 2 on a $1,000 bond.
Jacob Joel Ramirez, of Center Point, who was born 1992, arrested by KPD on June 2. He was released June 2 on a $1,000 bond.
