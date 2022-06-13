A burn-ban citation was issued to someone who started an outdoor fire that got out of control in a neighborhood just south of Kerrville on Monday afternoon.
By 1:25 p.m., Turtle Creek and Kerrville firefighters had prevented the brush fire from reaching a home in the 100 block of Robertson Road. The person who started the fire lives in that block, according to information from the county.
