The City of Kerrville’s recently revised sign code is now online and in effect.
The Kerrville City Council approved the rewritten sign code in late September after a review process by the city’s 15-member Code Review Committee that was designed to make the code more understandable and user-friendly, according to a press release from the city.
The press release states the revised code is more closely aligned with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted by council in 2018 to help guide the city’s development over the next 30 years.
The revised sign code is available at https://bit.ly/2MsV7yT
