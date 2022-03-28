A 40-year-old Kerrville man faces five charges alleging he was in possession of child pornography last summer.
A grand jury accused Kenneth Robert Pagel Jr. of possessing four images depicting a naked teen girl younger than 16 and a collage of about 180 photos showing naked or partially-exposed girls ranging in age from about 13 to 16 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.