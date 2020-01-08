The ebb and flow of jobs and businesses in Kerrville may change in the coming weeks.
With the opening of new retailers Harbor Freight and Hobby Lobby expected in the coming days, there are other retailers that could face changes in 2020, including closure.
DISA-PIER-ING BUSINESS
On Monday, Pier 1 Imports, which operates a store in Kerrville, announced that it will close 450 stores nationwide — nearly half of its total stores — in a cost-cutting effort that many analysts believe is a move to stave off bankruptcy. It also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth.
Pier 1, which operates stores in the U.S. and Canada, didn’t say where the store closures would occur. Thus, it is unclear if Kerrville’s store at 1304 Junction Highway No. 100 will remain.
“I don’t think that individual store would have a big impact, quite frankly,” said Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel. “I’d hate to see it happen because they are considered exactly the kind of store that we’re trying to recruit: a regional retail store.”
Regardless, McDaniel is confident the space could be filled quickly.
“That’s a prime space that (Pier 1) is in,” McDaniel said. “We feel like some retailers that are already looking at Kerrville that haven’t found a place yet will jump on it.”
Of course, a business closing means some losing their jobs, which Gil Salinas, the COO of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, said isn’t great.
“We never want to see people out of jobs, but the fact of the matter is that Kerrville has one of the lowest employment rates in the state of Texas,” Salinas said. “We’re in a position where if a retailer were to close, the majority of those employees would get absorbed into other sectors of the Kerrville area.”
According to the U.S. Census, there are more than 1,000 people employed in the retail sector in Kerrville.
THE LOCAL RETAIL SCENE
Pier 1 is not the only chain struggling. In 2019, more than 9,000 stores were closed and several major retail brands went out of business, including Gymboree, which sold children’s clothing, and Payless Shoe Source.
Analysts have suggested that 2020 could be a difficult year for many familiar brands that operate in Kerrville, including JCPenney, Sears and CVS. Regional stores like Bed Bath and Beyond and others are also expected to see some store closures.
“The retail sector is in a state of evolution where I truly cannot tell you — nobody can tell you — what it’s going to look like 10 years from now,” Salinas said. “It all has to do with online shopping.”
But Kerrville hasn’t felt that sting quite as much as other towns, Salinas said. In fact, Kerrville looks like it’s going to grow, a sentiment encouraged by Harbor Freight, a tool and equipment retailer, moving in.
“We know that there’s going to be more construction, not just in Kerrville, but in the surrounding communities,” Salinas said. “That’s why an operation for a store retailer such as Harbor Freight is setting up shop here. We’ve got inquiries from other similar retailers that are asking about our demographics. They’re seeing a level of activity three to five years out in this area.”
Salinas said Kerrville is very retail heavy for its size and operates more like a regional economy rather than a singular community. A lot of that has to do with the fact that many drive from other towns to Kerrville specifically for the shopping experience.
That applies to chains that are found everywhere, Salinas said. Some come just to avoid the traffic in areas such as the shopping center La Cantera in San Antonio.
It’s that kind of hub that attracts businesses like Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight, which is exactly what McDaniel said the city wants.
“We’re interested in regional retail,” McDaniel said. “That’s why Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight, Home Depot, Lowes and those kinds of stores, they make it more competitive in the retail hub and they also help to relieve our tax base in terms of property tax so that more government is funded by sales tax rather than property tax.”
The bigger stores such as Hobby Lobby will get Kerrville on the radar for even more growth, McDaniel added.
OPENING DOORS
Hobby Lobby opens its doors on Jan. 27. The opening date of Harbor Freight is still unknown.
Very dismissive comments and denigrating to the store and its employees. As to "the space could be filled quickly." comment, like half of River Hills Mall and River Oaks Shopping Center?
Continuation of the false narrative provided by the city, Chamber, KDC, and EIC. I didn't think we would see the city manager involved. For all too long, we have been subject to all of this investment of tax dollars in getting new industry, retail, and housing, but never any report on the success of these investments. What measurements are used to determine success of these ventures? Now we see a business failing, and all the city manager can say is "oh well".
