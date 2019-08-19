Hot and dry weather conditions prevail across the Hill Country for the next few days.
Models are showing a subtle change in the pattern later this week and over the upcoming weekend. If this occurs, we could see lower temperatures and higher rain chances, but there is no model consensus on this happening yet.
In the meantime, expect plenty of heat to continue today. Skies become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances are not zero percent, but very low.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures end up between 70 and 74 degrees. Light southerly winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday won’t change very much. Under mostly sunny skies, highs top out in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees across the area. South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph. Rain chances are extremely low once again.
Slight storm chances arrive Saturday and Sunday hopefully signaling a slight cooling trend next week.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
