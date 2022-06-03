A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of smuggling four people not authorized to be in the country.
Jose Flores-Ramirez, was jailed May 23 and accused by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of being in the U.S. illegally. The agency asked the sheriff’s office to prevent Flores-Ramirez from being released from the Kerr County jail on bond. The man was at the jail as of Thursday, according to county jail records.
