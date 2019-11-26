The work of local students was on display Tuesday for the first Kerrville Kind Art Show at Schreiner University.
The event kicked off three days of events focused on kindness and hosted by The Kerrville Daily Times. The program culminates today with a speech by author Tim Madigan, who chronicled his friendship with the late host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
But Tuesday’s event was all about the kids and their art.
Submissions were made by students from Starkey and Nimitz elementary schools, Notre Dame Catholic School and Hal Peterson Middle School.
Local artist Kristin LaRue curated the art, creating a display of works focused on the topic of the event: “Kindness matters.”
