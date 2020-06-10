Two more people beat their coronavirus infections this week, according to information released from the hospital.
This puts the active infections at two patients, said Pam Burton, Peterson Health infection preventionist, in an audio update posted Wednesday. One patient who had been hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center was transferred to a hospital in San Antonio when their condition worsened, and they died last week, officials said.
Burton asked people to remain vigilant against the disease.
“As kids are now out of school and travel or summer activities widen, we remind you of the importance of the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services recommendations,” Burton said.
She recommended the following:
Continue to practice social distancing.
Limit unnecessary travel, and if possible, avoid going to known hot spots such as San Antonio.
Be prudent in your activities.
Avoid contact with people who are sick.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Don’t go to work if you’re sick.
Burton noted that CDC symptoms of COVID-19 have been updated. According to the CDC, Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
Those who have symptoms may call Peterson Health Urgent Care at 830-258-7814 to be screened for an appointment to get tested. Peterson’s Urgent Care facility, 1740 Junction Highway, will test people who have appointments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The hospital’s COVID-19 information hotline is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday 830-896-4211, Option 1. Messages can be left on weekends and calls will be returned during the weekday, Burton said.
