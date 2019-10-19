The City of Kerrville is taking applications for three board openings on the Senior Services Advisory Committee.
The committee is tasked with advising the Kerrville City Council about issues related to the senior community. It’s made up of 16 members.
Members must be 55 years old or have relative experience in providing services to seniors and should be concerned about issues facing seniors in Kerrville. Members must also reside within the city.
Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/2VTGcAY or by dropping by the city secretary’s office in City Hall, 701 Main St.
Completed applications should be emailed to the City Secretary’s office at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.
The city secretary’s office accepts applications for all city boards throughout the year. Persons interested should submit the board application specific to the board for which they are applying.
For more information, call 830-258-1117 or 830-258-1118.
