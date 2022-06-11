A job fair highlighting a variety of employers will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane.
Participating employers will include the school districts of Kerrville and Center Point, border patrol, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, Kerrville Police Department, Kerrville State Hospital, Acadian, Whitehawk Worldwide, Pathway Youth and Family Services, Y.O. Ranch, AACOG, Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, Goodwill and Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disability Center, according to Kerrville Together.
Kerrville Together is an alliance of various entities, such as the city of Kerrville, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kerr Economic Development Corporation and more.
For more information, visit www.kerrvilletogether.com.
