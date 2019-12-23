The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library donated $25,000 to support ongoing literacy programs in the community. Martha Mitchell, president of the local Friends of the Library group, presented the check to Library Director Laura Bechtel at the library’s December board meeting.
For many years, the Friends have funded library programs with their yearly contribution. These include the library’s Summer Reading Program, offered each year in June and July. The program encourages young people to read during the summer months.
In addition, this money helps to fund quality entertainment for area youngsters and their families by bringing noted educators and performers to Kerrville. For example, one of the summer entertainers this year was Matthew Gurnsey, the Kilted Man, who performed a selection of melodies using traditional and rare Celtic instruments.
The Friends also purchase audio and large-print books for the library, sponsor free readings and panel discussions by local writers and pay for library improvements, including the WiFi upgrade to the first floor and new shelves in the bookstore and library.
Since the 1950s, the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library have encouraged literacy for all ages. The nonprofit organization operates a secondhand bookstore in the basement of the library that sells quality hardcover, paperback, coffee table, large print and audio books at discount prices.
The bookstore is open to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every second Saturday.
The Friends also welcome new members. Individual memberships are $15 and family memberships are $25. Corporate memberships are available, and the Friends also appreciate donations.
All memberships and donations can be mailed to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 293342, Kerrville, TX 78029, or they can be dropped off at the library or bookstore.
