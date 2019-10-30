The trial of a man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death has been set for next week.
Robert Francis Bilunas, 49, has a pretrial hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and a jury trial scheduled the next day at 8 a.m.
Bilunas was set for a jury trial on July 9 before it was postponed. He was still in the Kerr County jail on bonds totaling more than $300,000 as of Wednesday, after having been arrested Sept. 29.
That day, Kerrville police officers who responded to assist EMS reportedly found Xiomara Renee Saenz, 38, unconscious. She was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center for treatment and pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.
Pending charges against Bilunas include murder, violating a protective order, giving a false report to police, family violence assault, obstruction or retaliation and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
Bilunas underwent a mental health exam earlier this year, according to court records. If the court had found him mentally incompetent to stand trial, he could have been placed in a state health facility for treatment pending competency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.