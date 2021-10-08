A 37-year-old Canyon Lake man was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay about $650 to the man whose credit cards he’d used without consent.
Nicholas Ernest Grubb pleaded guilty to committing three counts of credit card abuse in October 2017 and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Sept. 29.
