A vehicle crashed in the parking lot of Stripes near Loop 534 and at least two people were injured following a police pursuit Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman, said the incident began when a fast food restaurant called police to report youths creating a disturbance. Police obtained a description of the vehicle the youths left in, and found it on Loop 534, Lamb said.
"As soon as they saw the officer, they punched it and took off as fast as they could," Lamb said.
The vehicle crashed in the parking lot of the Stripes at 3305 Memorial Boulevard and the occupants fled on food, Lamb indicated. All were located.
An adult female was found with injuries from the crash, as well as a male with a knife wound reportedly sustained from a fight in San Antonio last week. The crash had opened the wound. Both he and the woman were hospitalized.
After a search, police found the other three occupants of the vehicle, one of whom was a runaway out of Houston, Lamb said. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Houston, he said.
Officers still are on scene at the crash site and more information will be released when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.