More than a dozen volunteers and staff from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority came together to offer a history camp for area children.

The children learned about Texas Rangers, how people entertained themselves on the frontier, ranching life, flags of Texas, antique guns, cattle roping, arrowheads, river wildlife, the local watershed and more. 

