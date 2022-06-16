Travis Linscomb, natural resources specialist for the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, identifies animals he scooped out of the Guadalupe River at the G Street Bridge, during the Summer History Camp that ran June 6-10 at the Union Church building in Kerrville. He put them back later, according to a historical commission member.
Adi Hunter tried on some period clothing during the Summer History Camp that ran June 6-10 at the Union Church building in Kerrville.
Courtesy
Jim Morris demonstrates knapping at the Summer History Camp near the Union Church building June 6-10.
George Higgins, of the Former Texas Rangers Association, gives a presentation at the Summer History Camp near the Union Church building June 6-10.
Clifton Fifer, during a presentation at the recent Summer History Camp in Kerrville, shows children some of the ways people in frontier-era Texas entertained themselves.
More than a dozen volunteers and staff from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority came together to offer a history camp for area children.
The children learned about Texas Rangers, how people entertained themselves on the frontier, ranching life, flags of Texas, antique guns, cattle roping, arrowheads, river wildlife, the local watershed and more.
