Students at Nimitz Elementary School spent their last school day before the Thanksgiving break enjoying Fall Field Day, a celebration of Thanksgiving and having fun, on Friday. Students ran from one activity to another, enjoying a free day and getting some exercise.
“We usually do a field day at the end of the school year,” said Kara Lovelady, coordinator of the event and head physical education instructor. “However, next year we will be doing the junior olympics, so we decided to have it just before Thanksgiving. Why not make the last day a fun day?”
