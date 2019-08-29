• U.S. District Judge Richard Berman on Thursday formally ended the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein due to the latter’s Aug. 10 death in jail earlier this month. Epstein was awaiting trial on accusations of sex trafficking minors.
• Two cameras said to have malfunctioned outside the jail cell where Epstein died have been sent to an FBI crime lab for examination. Federal prosecutors also have subpoenaed up to 20 staff members at the jail, indicating authorities may be considering criminal charges against jail staff. United States Attorney General William Barr said recently that the FBI investigation has been slowed because some witnesses, including jail guards, have been uncooperative.
• Barr removed the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and appointed a new director and deputy director. The jail’s warden has been reassigned to a desk post at a regional office. Two guards suspected of falsifying log entries and of failing to properly watch Epstein the night he died were placed on administrative leave.
• Epstein’s lawyers, Reid Weingarten and Martin Weinberg, told Berman in court on Tuesday that they doubted their client killed himself. One of the lawyers told Berman that a hired expert said injuries to Epstein’s neck were more consistent with homicide than suicide. An autopsy showed multiple bones broken in his neck, including the hyoid, which is more common in strangulation deaths. The coronor has said Epstein hanged himself with a bedsheet.
• New Mexico's attorney general urged officials Thursday to retake state trust land that had been leased to Jeffrey Epstein's ranch, saying the financier's bid for the scrubby, desert acreage meant for cattle grazing should not have been granted. In a statement, Attorney General Hector Balderas accused Epstein of leasing the state land simply to build privacy around a multimillion-dollar estate on his own land — where distant peaks serve as a backdrop to an isolated hilltop mansion. State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said she had already moved to have her office prepare cancellation notices.
• One of Epstein’s many influential and powerful friends, Britain’s Prince Andrew, issued a statement Saturday saying he has known Epstein since 1999, saw him “probably no more than only once or twice a year, “ “stayed in a number of his residences,” and denied witnessing Epstein’s criminal behavior. A Dec. 6, 2010, video shows Andrew outside his friend’s New York home waving goodbye to a young woman. Andrew said it was a “mistake” to visit Epstein after his release from jail in 2010.
• Researchers Ethan Zuckerman and Nathan Matias have quit MIT’s Media Lab over revelations that Epstein donated at least $200,000 to the lab and invested in tech startup funds owned by the lab’s director. Epstein made the contributions after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to sex-trafficking underage girls. He served 13 months in jail, although he was out on work release almost every day. The lab’s director, Joi Ito, in an apology issued this month, said he’d known Epstein since 2013 but “never saw any evidence of the horrific acts that he was accused of,” and expressed regret over accepting the contributions.
*Compiled from sources including The Associated Press, Reuters, National Center for Biotechnology Information
