Current and former first responders who were honored Wednesday by the Rotary Club of Kerrville during an awards banquet at the Kroc Center included, from left, Michael Bacon, Trooper of the Year; Jacob Trevino, KPD Police Officer of the Year; Michael McDonald, Ingram Police Officer of the Year; Fire Chief Jerry Vincent, Lifetime Achievement Award; Gene Huffaker, Lifetime Achievement Award; Casey Goodman, Firefighter of the Year; David Knight, Lifetime Achievement Award; Jaran Floyd, KFD Officer of the Year; W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, Lifetime Achievement Award; Ryan Michel, EMS Person of the Year; Allison Sullivan Moyer, Kerr County Volunteer First Responder of the Year; Carson Wardlow, Game Warden of the Year; Sergeant Brenda Cardona, Corrections Officer of the Year; Carl Arredondo, Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Not pictured is Clay Barton, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award.
From left, Rotary Club President Tammy Prout, Rotary Club President-elect Jeff Harris, Rotary Club Secretary Marta Diffen and Rotarian Jeff Wendling receive pies to the face as part of a challenge to the public: purchase at least 400 raffle tickets and witness top Rotarians receive the messy honors before an audience of the club’s meeting on Wednesday at the Kroc Center. Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney delivered the pies.
Retired Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer accepted a lifetime achievement award on Wednesday from the Rotary Club and said the county’s top law enforcement agency has been in good hands following his departure.
Hierholzer, speaking during the Rotary Club’s awards banquet at the the Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, thanked the club for the award and said he does miss the people at the sheriff’s office but that retirement has been “the best thing” — especially when it came to events like Winter Storm Uri, he added.
