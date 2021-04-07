Retired Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer accepted a lifetime achievement award on Wednesday from the Rotary Club and said the county’s top law enforcement agency has been in good hands following his departure.

Hierholzer, speaking during the Rotary Club’s awards banquet at the the Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, thanked the club for the award and said he does miss the people at the sheriff’s office but that retirement has been “the best thing” — especially when it came to events like Winter Storm Uri, he added. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.