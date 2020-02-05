A 30-year-old Kerrville woman with a pending felony DWI charge has been accused of drug dealing.
Jail records indicate Jacqueline Belle Barnett was arrested by a Kerrville police officer, who accused her of possessing less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 3 or 4. These groups contain a multitude of drugs which, if used without a prescription, can constitute a felony-level offense.
The amount Barnett is accused of possessing on Saturday is a class A misdemeanor amount, but her pending drug dealing charge, from an incident on Nov. 5, 2019, is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law. The drug she’s accused of dealing also is in penalty group 3 or 4, according to jail records.
Barnett also has been accused of driving while intoxicated on or about Sept. 27, 2019, according to an indictment issued in July 2019. This charge is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, because she has been convicted of DWI at least twice before. She was convicted of DWI in Tarrant County in June 2009 and February 2011, according to the indictment.
Barnett was released Sunday on bonds totaling $22,500.
