UPDATE: At least one vehicle has crashed into the semi, according to emergency radio traffic
A jackknifed semi was reported in the 4400 block of Junction Highway at 11 a.m. Friday.
The person who called in the incident was concerned about other vehicles colliding with the semi, according to emergency radio traffic.
Sheriff's deputies on the way to the crash warned of vehicles stopped on roadsides.
First responders have been dealing with traffic problems caused by the icy road conditions all night long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.