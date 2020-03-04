A 67-year-old Kerrville man is in the Kerr County jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated for the second time and attempting to hide evidence.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Jack Taylor on Tuesday and accused him of class A misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and state jail felony evidence tampering.
Driving while intoxicated usually is a class B misdemeanor, but the charge is enhanced on penalty degree when a person has one previous DWI conviction. Taylor was convicted of DWI in October 2015.
It appears Taylor’s bond hasn’t been set.
