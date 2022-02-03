With six customers currently without power, the Bandera Electric Cooperative is currently experiencing very minor impact on their services due to Winter Storm Landon. Three of those customers reside in Kerrville, and the company expects to have all customers reconnected soon, according to Lauren Salazar, marketing supervisor for BEC.
With six customers currently without power, the Bandera Electric Cooperative is currently experiencing very minor impact on their services due to Winter Storm Landon. Three of those customers reside in Kerrville, and the company expects to have all customers reconnected soon, according to Lauren Salazar, marketing supervisor for BEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.