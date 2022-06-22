ExxonMobile retirees honored for volunteerism

Some of the ExxonMobil retirees honored for their volunteerism are, from left, Sam Begeman, Barb Rathke, Wil Rathke, Leon Cox, Danny Poole, Sandra Poole and James Curtice.

 Courtesy

The Hill Country ExxonMobil Retiree Club had its summer meeting June 14, and Awards Director Leon Cox presented DEEDs awards to eight members in recognition of their community volunteer activities. The members who were honored contributed more than 1,500 hours of community service in 2021.

Those honored were Sam Begeman, Leon Cox, James Curtice, Danny Poole, Barb Rathkie, Wil Rathke, Charlotte Smith and Bryant Williams.

