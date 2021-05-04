A 47-year-old Kerrville man was jailed following his indictment on six felony allegations of child sexual abuse.
Jose Alfredo Lara was jailed March 3, and was released the next day after posting bonds totaling $110,000, according to jail records. He faces five counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He’s alleged to have committed these offenses in April 2016, July 2016, April 2017 and June 2017, according to jail records.
