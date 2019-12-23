Like any toddler, Lucy Romero wasn’t exactly sure what to make of the blue-clad Santa Claus sitting on the dais in the Ingram City Council Chambers.
Bearded and tall, Ingram’s blue Santa Claus is a cutting figure and presence, but Romero’s older sisters knew exactly what to say to the man, and were not afraid. With the help of her sisters, a stone-faced Lucy climbed onto the lap of her big sister Nayeli, 9, and sister Kami wedged herself right next to Santa.
Lucy never smiled for a picture. She seemed overwhelmed.
It’s a common reaction for any Santa Claus, including Bob Carey, a reserve police officer for Ingram, who had the honor of playing the title role of Blue Santa this year.
After the pictures were done, Lucy looked up at the man in blue and then started to smile, and then she felt like he needed a gift. The 16-month-old Ingram girl ran to one of the pews in the council chambers and grabbed a teddy bear in an attempt to gift it to Carey. For the next few minutes, Lucy was a
whirlwind of adorable activity that made everyone in the room smile.
For the Ingram Police Department, this is one event they look forward to each year — the Blue Santa Claus giveaway to families who needed it. On Friday, the department, along with several community members, were going to provide presents for 34 children from 15 families.
The work is primarily done by Ingram Police Benevolence Foundation, which has provided the gifts on behalf of the officers in the department. This year, according to Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin, the foundation also gave three space heaters to families, after children put it on their wish lists to Santa at Ingram Elementary School.
The staff at Ingram Elementary, led by Principal Donna Jenschke, helped wrap the presents and helped identify those families who needed it.
But the smile on Lucy Romero’s face, however, was probably just as much as a gift to those who helped put the event together.
