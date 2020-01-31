Jurors on Thursday delivered concurrent prison sentences totaling 20 years against a Kerrville man who’d been raising his young daughter in a home of methamphetamine users.
On Thursday, a jury found 35-year-old Sean Rodriguez Osborn guilty of threatening two police officers with a handgun from his home on Nov. 20, 2018, while they were outside ordering him to come out. His 5-year-old daughter and a large amount of methamphetamine were recovered inside the home after Osborn surrendered.
Judge N. Keith Williams, 216th district, accepted the jury’s findings of guilt on the following charges: endangering a child, deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, two counts of assaulting a public servant and possessing from 4 to 200 grams of meth.
Osborn will be eligible for parole in 10 calendar years, said Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney.
"Eligibility for parole does not mean parole will be granted," Wilke said in an email on Friday.
Kerrville law enforcement officers had been dispatched to Osborn’s home on Mack Hollimon Drive for reports of shots fired. Police body camera footage offered at trial indicated Osborn refused to come out of the home, was throwing objects inside the home, yelled at officers incoherently and refused to engage in dialogue with them.
Two officers testified that Osborn had pointed a handgun at them on two separate occasions. One of the officers, upon being threatened, fired two shots with a rifle as he was in fear of his life, he testified. One of the officers also testified that his hand was struck by an object — he said it might have been a coffee cup — thrown from the home.
Bodycam footage showed Osborn’s surrender, followed by a SWAT team entering the home and finding Osborn’s then-5-year-old daughter screaming and crying in her bed. Footage also showed spent shell casings over much of the floor. Osborn later claimed he’d fired his Ruger 9mm handgun in self-defense before police arrived.
Following the standoff, the girl’s hair tested positive for meth, according to Child Protective Services investigator Dresden Mitchell.
After the jury found Osborn guilty, his attorney, Pat Pattilo, called two character witnesses to help guide jurors in sentencing. One witness was a self-admitted former drug addict and Osborn’s neighbor. The man told jurors Osborn was a good father and supported probation as a punishment for him, even after acknowledging meth use in the home.
Another witness, Osborn’s 17-year-old daughter, pleaded with jurors to give her father probation, calling him her “best friend” who is “always there for me.”
Osborn had his youngest daughter with a woman he said recently was discharged from prison on an unspecified felony — a woman he was never married to. He had his teenage daughter from a marriage that ended about 15 years ago.
Osborn said his parents divorced when he was young and he began using marijuana at age 8 or 9. He said he burglarized a high school and received juvenile probation.
Osborn said he was on Ritalin as a child and saw meth as a way to self-medicate as an adult. When he was 19, he was in trouble for shoplifting, was addicted to meth and spent a brief period incarcerated in a mental health facility, he said.
Mitchell testified that Osborn told her he used marijuana all the time and also used cocaine. Osborn said he used marijuana to help with pain from injuries sustained working in construction and to help him sleep.
Osborn, who has various misdemeanor convictions, told the court he’d been without steady employment since 2017, was on welfare and received assistance from his mother, who owned the house in which he’d been living.
Osborn claimed he’d woken the night of Nov. 19-20, 2018, to unexpected male voices. He discovered two men doing meth with at least one of the two women he’d been allowing to stay over, he testified. He said the men refused to leave and attacked him, but he pushed them away and went into another room. He said they finally left after telling him they’d come back armed.
He claimed to have fired his handgun at a downward angle through the wall later that night after seeing a figure at the window outside and hearing a round being chambered in a firearm.
Prosecutors presented evidence they said showed at least one of Osborn’s bullets entered the wall of a neighboring home.
In his testimony on Wednesday, Osborn admitted to using meth in his home while his daughter was there, and he denied knowing the two women staying at his home were meth users. One of the women, 40-year-old Chrystal Lynn Barraza, went to state jail recently on charges of meth possession and felony theft.
She testified Wednesday to Osborn acting oddly in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 20, 2018, incident, although she denied seeing him ever use meth. She admitted to using meth in the home, but denied knowing the other woman, Cassandra Moreno, also used meth. She said Moreno may have traveled out of state.
Barraza said she woke up early Nov. 20, 2018, to Moreno telling her to get up because “Sean’s acting crazy.”
Barraza indicated she left in frustration over his behavior after she saw Osborn banging a pole on the wall, but as she got into her car, two men and Moreno fled the house and got in her car. Barraza said she dropped them off a short distance away at their request and went home. She testified that she never heard gunshots.
Barraza testified she never contacted police, and they never contacted her, even though her truck was parked in the driveway and Moreno’s purse with ID was left inside the home as police gathered evidence.
In the video of a police interview with Osborn recorded shortly after his arrest, he says nothing about the women or the men at his home. At trial, he claimed to have not consented to a police interview and said he couldn’t remember the interview.
On the stand Wednesday, Osborn denied being high on meth the night of the standoff, but admitted he refused to submit to a drug test after his arrest.
Officers testified on Tuesday that Osborn seemed erratic and paranoid the day of his arrest, and he seemed like he was on meth.
Barraza and Osborn denied the bongs and approximately 60 grams of meth seized in the home was theirs, although Barraza identified a syringe as being hers.
Osborn's youngest daughter, now 6, now stays with his mother, according to the testimony of various witnesses.
