Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly didn’t have a face mask on during Monday’s commissioners court meeting, which he attributed to the fact that he received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“I have had my second vaccine in Uvalde,” Kelly said during the meeting. “It went very smoothly. I’m trying to remind everybody that all the literature I’m reading says that we should still be prudent. COVID has not gone away. Don’t think that it has. It's good to have Texas open again, and it’s good to have less restrictions, but we still need to be smart.”
