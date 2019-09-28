Georgia Roth recently donated four trombones to the Hill Country Youth Orchestras.
The trombones belonged to her late husband, Dan Bacon, who was a music enthusiast and played in several jazz bands in the area.
These instruments, including three King models and a Bach Stradivarius, are the first non-string instruments to be donated to HCYO. They will be made available for trombone players who perform in the Hill Country Youth Orchestras to use during the school year.
The HCYO is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that teaches young people how to perform in music ensembles. It’s been around since 1987 and became a nonprofit in 1999. Today, the organization has more than 150 students, all tuition free.
For more information on the Hill Country Youth Orchestras, visit www.hcyo.org or call 830-285-9781.
