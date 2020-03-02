John Wayne Giles and his wife say they’re facing thousands of dollars in unnecessary construction costs if a court rules their septic system is faulty.
The Ingram couple said their system is not malfunctioning, contrary to the allegation in a Jan. 6 criminal complaint from the county. They have asked for a jury trial and are being defended by an attorney handling other sewer-related cases in Ingram.
Giles and his wife, Nancy, said they could be looking at a $20,000 expense for a new septic system, not counting a fine up to $500, if the court disagrees with them. With his wife having been diagnosed with COPD a couple months ago, Giles said it’s going to be harder to deal with that expense due to her medical bills, the recent purchase of a $2,000 oxygen concentrator she has to carry around, $700 per month for medicine, and $188 a month for another concentrator. The couple works at a local hotel.
“I need to keep my money for emergencies, not some stupid septic system,” Giles said.
Kerr County Environmental Health Department issued a citation on Dec. 31, 2019, which consisted of a notice of the alleged violation and a notice to appear before Justice of the Peace Kathy Mitchel within 10 business days of the citation. It’s alleged that Giles has committed a Class C misdemeanor: unauthorized system use-malfunctioning system, a violation of Texas Water Code 7.173(a)(b), on or about Nov. 24, 2019.
The system is on Giles’s property in the 4400 block of Junction Highway, and it only serves him and his wife, he said. Although he admitted the system has been on the property at least as long as he’s been alive — he’s 61 years old — Wayne said the septic system works fine. His wife said some water that had been leaking into the bomb shelter on the property was from a broken water line, not the septic system.
“We’ve already proven there’s no break, and we have not made any changes to it,” Wayne said.
Giles indicated he was advised no repairs were necessary after he had Claud Jordan, a septic system expert and Ingram city councilmember, looked at his tank. If the septic tank is not disturbed, then it may be exempt from permitting under Texas Administrative Code 285.3(f)(1)(A). Giles said the tank may actually be a cistern, and could be at least partially composed of concrete.
Giles said his understanding is that once the land goes to a new owner, the septic system has to be upgraded at the new owner’s expense. Giles said he hopes that whoever made the initial complaint to the county will be identified during the upcoming trial.
Court records indicate that the case was put on hold on Jan. 7 after Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris discussed the matter with the judge and asked her to follow up on the case after further communication from him. On Jan. 27, the court coordinator sent an email to the commissioner to ask for further direction, and the commissioner responded, saying he’d “try to stop by later and visit with y’all.” According to the court record, the commissioner advised the coordinator to try to call Giles and/or send a follow up notice.
The notice consisted of a notice of failure to appear, after Giles apparently didn’t answer the charge by Jan. 13 as required by the citation. Mitchell ordered him to answer the charge by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Giles came to the courthouse on Feb. 10 and met with Harris before going to Mitchell’s office. Giles entered a not guilty plea and requested a trial by judge. After leaving the judge’s office, he said the commissioner is on his side and was hopeful that the jury would see things his way. On Feb. 10, Giles said Harris has been to his property twice, and he thinks Harris is on his side.
Giles has retained Austin defense attorney Roger Gordon, who is working on other prominent civil and municipal cases out of Ingram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.