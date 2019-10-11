Onions, garlic and leeks are on the menu of discussion at the library on Oct. 12.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting Master Gardening Connie Townsend who will give a presentation about the best alliums in the Hill Country area, planting alliums and how to care for them.
The presentation is a part of the Gardening 101 series, a one-hour program touching upon different gardening topics relevant to the Hill Country. The program is open to the public and no registration is required.
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library meeting room, 505 Water St.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
