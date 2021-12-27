The first annual JAM Broadcasting shop local promotion was a big success, according to JAM Broadcasting co-owner Justin McClure. More than 40 local businesses participated in the promotion.
Rolls of tickets were given to each merchant who participated, and they handed out tickets to customers. Each shopper received one ticket for coming into the shop, and additional tickets for each $10 in purchases. At stake were several prizes, including two big screen TVs and a grand prize of $5,000.
