Marine Corps’ traveling combat art exhibit continues in Fredericksburg

Tanja, a military working dog with Headquarters and Service Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force, takes a well-deserved break in this pen and ink on paper titled “Tanja Cools Out,” by U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Lt. Col. Keith A. McConnell.
FREDERICKSBURG — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s traveling combat art exhibition titled “Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018” is currently one display at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg. The exhibit will continue through Jan. 1 and features 36 works of art by 15 combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years.
“The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation proudly sponsored this exhibit in order to bring a piece of the National Museum of the Marine Corps to Americans across our great nation,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. “We all benefit from understanding the history, traditions and culture of the Marine Corps, and, through artwork, we are able to convey those experiences in a very personal and powerful way.”
