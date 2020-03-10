A 37-year-old Kerrville woman who’s been arrested 20 times in Kerr County alone was sentenced to prison for possessing methamphetamine.
Amanda Christine Switzer had been accused of possessing 4-200 grams of the drug on Dec. 12, 2018, in the 500 block of Rees Street in Kerrville. She appeared before 216th District Judge Judge N. Keith Williams on Feb. 27 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
But her troubles may not be over; she is facing at least one felony meth-dealing charge out of Kendall County. This charge stems from a Jan. 18 incident, when, on a tip from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Boerne police intercepted a white Lincoln MKS traveling from to Kerr County from San Antonio. According to a police affidavit, Kerr County narcotics investigator Jeff Purvis called the Boerne Police Department to report that two people were transporting meth in the vehicle.
Police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. Boerne officer Ricardo Gomez identified the driver as 36-year-old Joseph Francis Hunter and verified Switzer as the passenger, according to the affidavit. Another officer, Brandon Goudreau, conducted a search with K-9 Emma. The dog’s behavior indicated the presence of drugs and officers searched the vehicle.
Police found a 9mm handgun in a holster on Hunter’s person and a bag containing about 28 grams of meth down Switzer’s pants, according to an affidavit. Depending on its potency, 1 gram of meth can amount to about 10-20 doses. Hunter and Switzer were arrested.
According to an affidavit by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigator James Vela, he interviewed Switzer on Jan. 22. She told him she and Hunter had gone to San Antonio to buy $300 of crystal meth from a woman named Amanda, from whom, they’d purchased meth three times prior, according to the affidavit. They reportedly bought the meth in a room at the Motel 6 at 5522 N. PanAm Expressway.
“Switzer stated that Amanda had a small child with her in the motel room during the narcotics transaction,” states Vela’s affidavit.
Vela wrote that Switzer admitted she was going to use some of the meth and then sell the rest, and said Hunter does the same thing.
