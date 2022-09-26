FREDERICKSBURG — Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 U.S. 290, Fredericksburg.
“Many people are aware that in about 18 months — on Monday, April 8, 2024 — the residents of the Texas Hill Country will be treated to a view of one of Earth’s greatest natural wonders: a total solar eclipse,” a spokesperson for the Hill Country Astronomers said in a press release. “Many fewer people are aware that six months earlier — Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 — many of us will be able to witness an event nearly as rare: an annular solar eclipse.”
