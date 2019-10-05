Attention moon fanatics: International Observe the Moon Night is Saturday and Hill Country Astronomers have a moon-watching event lined up to celebrate.
The HCA partnered with the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site in Stonewall to host a free, public event to view the moon and planets through telescopes.
International Observe the Moon Night is meant to encourage everyone on Earth to observe, learn about and celebrate the moon and humanity’s cultural and personal connections to the nearest celestial neighbor.
International Observe the Moon Night is led by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, according to a press release. There are currently 537 events planned around the world.
This is the tenth year for this event, which occurs around the first quarter phase in September or October. First quarter is when the moon appears half-illuminated and the shadows along the terminator — the line between night and day on the moon — are the longest.
The event will start at sunset, 7:15 p.m., in the parking lot northwest of the park headquarters building. The park is at 199 Park Road 52.
Overcast skies may force cancellation of this event. For more information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/lyndon-b-johnson.
