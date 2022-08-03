An example of the kind of work that members of the Hill Country Turners can turn out, the custom bowl by Dale Lemons, made from maple and walnut woods, sells for around $5,000. Recently the Hill Country Turners raised $13,000 at an auction toward the rebuilding efforts of the Mason County Courthouse, which burned down in February 2021.
The Hill Country Turners, a local woodturning club, is looking for new members.The club recently finished an assignment to help out the Mason County Courthouse rebuilding effort by creating and selling more than 30 hand-turned custom bowls from Pecan trees damaged in the fire that destroyed the courthouse in February 2021.
Members meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in the basement of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St. in Kerrville. Visit a meeting for free and find out what the club is all about.
