COVID-19 admissions at PRMC remains unchanged from Wednesday, Sept.1 with 38

Peterson Regional Medical Center has reported via its website that there were 38 admissions in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 today, a number that is unchanged since Wednesday, Sept. 1. Of those admitted, two persons had the vaccination.

 

 Courtesy

 

