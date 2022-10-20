A 31-year-old Kerrville on parole for organized crime was sentenced to 10 years in prison for dealing cocaine in March and April.
Pete Carrion was sentenced Sept. 28 by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. after pleading guilty to possessing 1-3 grams of the drug on two occasions. The potential punishment of each charge was enhanced from as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine to as much as life in prison, due to enhancements. The charges were enhanced due to a previous felony conviction for drug dealing, and, in one case, the charge also was enhanced because Carrion dealt cocaine in a drug-free zone as defined by Texas Health and Safety Code 481.134 – within 1,000 feet of the Doyle School Community Center, 110 West Barnett St.
