An Ingram man who did prison time for being in an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old will go back to the penitentiary.
Michael Shane Rowan, 30, who is in the county jail awaiting transfer to prison, appeared before 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams on Jan. 23 and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Rowan had pleaded guilty in November to violating sex offender registration requirements by failing, on or about March 2, 2019, to report an imminent change of address with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, according to an indictment.
Rowan was required to register as a sex offender due to a 2009 conviction for touching the private parts of a 12-year-old girl.
The girl’s mother had reported her daughter missing on Oct. 8, 2007, according to an arrest affidavit. The mother, according to the affidavit, told a sheriff’s deputy that she’d dropped her daughter off at her mother’s home on Skyview Lane in Ingram. The girl had gone walking about 5:45 p.m. that day and hadn’t returned to her grandmother’s by the time the deputy was dispatched at 7 p.m. As the deputy was talking to the grandmother, the girl came back and told the officer she’d been at the house of Rowan, who then was 18 years old, and that he was her boyfriend.
Over the course of subsequent interviews, Rowan admitted to kissing and touching the girl on his bed and knowing she was 12-year-old old.
In 2009, Judge Stephen B. Ables authorized a five-year probation agreement that would have allowed Rowan the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction that could have landed him in prison for up to 20 years. But Rowan violated the agreement within six months, and violated sex offender registration requirements. He was subsequently convicted and received three concurrent prison sentences -- two for violating sex offender conditions -- totaling five years, according to court records.
