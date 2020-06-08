The Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a zoning change request that would have allowed more intense commercial uses on 6.812 acres of undeveloped land near a wealthy neighborhood between Bandera Highway and Texas 16 accessible via Fairway Drive.
Before they voted 6-0 to deny the request, commissioners heard from Duff Enterprises president Tom McKeon, who told them the change was requested so that apartments or a nursing home could be built there. McKeon represents the owner of the property, which, according to the appraisal district, is DHW Investments LTD. The parcel’s assessed value for the purposes of taxation is $102,180, according to the district.
Some residents of the neighborhood registered their displeasure with the proposed zoning change, and city staff also opposed it. Staff found the proposal was inconsistent with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan.
Current land uses allowable in the zoning code for that tract include an auto parts store, vehicle rental, antique store, art studio, bar, barber shop, and many more.
The proposed land use change would have allowed uses such as automobile dealership, major automobile service and repair, boat and boat dealerships, dance hall/event center, distillery, hospital, hotel, a kennel of 12 or more animals, limousine/taxi service, lumber yard, and more.
