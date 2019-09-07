The officer is on non-punitive administrative leave and underwent at least one mandatory counseling session. The city also offers an assistance program to help all city employees deal with stress, Thomason said.
The autopsy will include a toxicology screening, which typically takes from four to six months, he said.
The officer had responded to a report of a man waving a knife around in the 900 block of Sidney Baker Street about 3:38 p.m. Sunday.
A witness said he called police after seeing a male, later identified as Hranicky, carrying what appeared to be a large butcher knife and walking south down the sidewalk in front of Antler Stadium.
Hranicky was on Wheless Avenue when a police car pulled up with its lights on, and an unarmed officer emerged from the car, the witness said.
According to police, Hranicky approached the officer while threatening him with the knife. After backing up and issuing multiple commands to stop and drop the knife, the officer fired his sidearm, authorities said.
By then, other officers had arrived, and right after Hranicky fell, they attempted life-saving measures, the witness said.
An ambulance and fire truck arrived and medics worked on Hranicky to no avail. A justice of the peace arrived on scene and declared Hranicky dead.
As of Friday evening, a fundraiser for the family had raised $2,620. The fundraiser is at https://bit.ly/2lCqz2M.
“This is not common for our community, and it’s tragic every time it happens,” Thomason said.
The last time an officer killed someone in the city was in 2015, when a 47-year-old Kerrville man was killed in the 1100 block of Linda Joy Drive. Steven Boyd Norton had reportedly assaulted his wife and one of his daughters shortly before 11 p.m. before firing a .22 at officers who responded to the home. Four officers returned fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.