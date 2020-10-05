Local officials have given their nods of approval for drag racing at a secondary runway at the joint city/county airport off Texas 27.
The organizer of the event, Ross Dunagan, appeared before the county commissioners Monday morning to brief them on the project and say that the only thing preventing them from scheduling the event is the approval of the FAA. Dunagan said this approval could take a month.
In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly asked the Texas Department of State Health Services to remove the county from the mask order exemption that is had previously received last month.
