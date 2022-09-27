The Kerrville Chamber of Commerce Community will host Shred Day from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the parking lot behind the Belk Department Store at Riverhill Mall across from the Kerrville Post Office on Cully Drive.
“This event allows the community the opportunity to get rid of their sensitive documents and papers and have them shredded on-site,” a spokesperson for the chamber said in a press release. “Typically, more than 10,000 pounds are shredded on each Shred Day.”
